Comcast xStock (CMCSAX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 28.49 $ 28.49 $ 28.49 24H Low $ 29.31 $ 29.31 $ 29.31 24H High 24H Low $ 28.49$ 28.49 $ 28.49 24H High $ 29.31$ 29.31 $ 29.31 All Time High $ 34.79$ 34.79 $ 34.79 Lowest Price $ 28.49$ 28.49 $ 28.49 Price Change (1H) +0.49% Price Change (1D) -1.80% Price Change (7D) -2.80% Price Change (7D) -2.80%

Comcast xStock (CMCSAX) real-time price is $28.72. Over the past 24 hours, CMCSAX traded between a low of $ 28.49 and a high of $ 29.31, showing active market volatility. CMCSAX's all-time high price is $ 34.79, while its all-time low price is $ 28.49.

In terms of short-term performance, CMCSAX has changed by +0.49% over the past hour, -1.80% over 24 hours, and -2.80% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Comcast xStock (CMCSAX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 173.12K$ 173.12K $ 173.12K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.02M$ 1.02M $ 1.02M Circulation Supply 6.03K 6.03K 6.03K Total Supply 35,546.76455512 35,546.76455512 35,546.76455512

The current Market Cap of Comcast xStock is $ 173.12K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CMCSAX is 6.03K, with a total supply of 35546.76455512. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.02M.