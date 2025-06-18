coffeecoin Price (COFFEECOIN)
The live price of coffeecoin (COFFEECOIN) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 131.95K USD. COFFEECOIN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key coffeecoin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- coffeecoin price change within the day is -0.38%
- It has a circulating supply of 944.65M USD
During today, the price change of coffeecoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of coffeecoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of coffeecoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of coffeecoin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.38%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of coffeecoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+4.62%
-0.38%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
CoffeeCoin is a pioneering Web3 project that unites coffee enthusiasts and crypto innovators, creating a vibrant ecosystem where coffee and blockchain technology converge. By bridging on-chain and off-chain experiences, CoffeeCoin connects coffee lovers with exceptional brands, shops, and producers worldwide. The project empowers consumers and businesses through decentralized solutions, fostering a global community passionate about quality coffee and the transformative potential of cryptocurrency.
