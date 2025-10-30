Coded for millions (CODED) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00006259 $ 0.00006259 $ 0.00006259 24H Low $ 0.0000746 $ 0.0000746 $ 0.0000746 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00006259$ 0.00006259 $ 0.00006259 24H High $ 0.0000746$ 0.0000746 $ 0.0000746 All Time High $ 0.00066969$ 0.00066969 $ 0.00066969 Lowest Price $ 0.00004952$ 0.00004952 $ 0.00004952 Price Change (1H) +0.15% Price Change (1D) -0.20% Price Change (7D) -20.79% Price Change (7D) -20.79%

Coded for millions (CODED) real-time price is $0.00006718. Over the past 24 hours, CODED traded between a low of $ 0.00006259 and a high of $ 0.0000746, showing active market volatility. CODED's all-time high price is $ 0.00066969, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00004952.

In terms of short-term performance, CODED has changed by +0.15% over the past hour, -0.20% over 24 hours, and -20.79% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Coded for millions (CODED) Market Information

Market Cap $ 67.07K$ 67.07K $ 67.07K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 67.07K$ 67.07K $ 67.07K Circulation Supply 999.85M 999.85M 999.85M Total Supply 999,848,163.50304 999,848,163.50304 999,848,163.50304

The current Market Cap of Coded for millions is $ 67.07K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CODED is 999.85M, with a total supply of 999848163.50304. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 67.07K.