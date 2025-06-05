CMX Agent Price (CMX)
The live price of CMX Agent (CMX) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 290.30K USD. CMX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key CMX Agent Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- CMX Agent price change within the day is -7.53%
- It has a circulating supply of 902.75M USD
Get real-time price updates of the CMX to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of CMX Agent to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CMX Agent to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CMX Agent to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CMX Agent to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-7.53%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of CMX Agent: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.07%
-7.53%
-18.96%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
CMX is a fully automated AI-driven agent built for crypto and money exchange, streamlining both P2P and OTC trading through advanced chatbots and messaging platforms. It enables users to execute trades instantly, securely, and seamlessly with zero friction, offering real-time automation, smart routing, and end-to-end encryption for reliable and scalable financial transactions across global markets.
