CMX Agent (CMX) Information CMX is a fully automated AI-driven agent built for crypto and money exchange, streamlining both P2P and OTC trading through advanced chatbots and messaging platforms. It enables users to execute trades instantly, securely, and seamlessly with zero friction, offering real-time automation, smart routing, and end-to-end encryption for reliable and scalable financial transactions across global markets. Official Website: https://cmxagent.com Whitepaper: https://docs.cmxagent.com Buy CMX Now!

CMX Agent (CMX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for CMX Agent (CMX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 202.74K $ 202.74K $ 202.74K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 902.75M $ 902.75M $ 902.75M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 224.59K $ 224.59K $ 224.59K All-Time High: $ 0.00467669 $ 0.00467669 $ 0.00467669 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00022471 $ 0.00022471 $ 0.00022471 Learn more about CMX Agent (CMX) price

CMX Agent (CMX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of CMX Agent (CMX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CMX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CMX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CMX's tokenomics, explore CMX token's live price!

