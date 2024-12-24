Chips Price (CHIPS)
The live price of Chips (CHIPS) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 197.12K USD. CHIPS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Chips Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.29K USD
- Chips price change within the day is -11.29%
- It has a circulating supply of 933.53M USD
Get real-time price updates of the CHIPS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CHIPS price information.
During today, the price change of Chips to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Chips to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Chips to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Chips to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-11.29%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Chips: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.15%
-11.29%
-34.02%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$CHIPS is a token that accesses a growing suite of web3 dApps and is the official token of the Cappy Collective. The $CHIPS token is designed to provide multiple avenues of fun ways to engage with the community on Sei Network. Whether through head to head battles via BattleChips, or raffling off their own precious NFTs on our upcoming raffle platform, $CHIPS is looking to serve the Sei community.
