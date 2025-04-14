Chadette Price (CHADETTE)
The live price of Chadette (CHADETTE) today is 0.00643793 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 6.44M USD. CHADETTE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Chadette Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Chadette price change within the day is -1.89%
- It has a circulating supply of 991.79M USD
During today, the price change of Chadette to USD was $ -0.000124559805414671.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Chadette to USD was $ +0.0190056204.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Chadette to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Chadette to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000124559805414671
|-1.89%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0190056204
|+295.21%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Chadette: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.04%
-1.89%
+75.65%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Chadette is a meme coin built on the Solana blockchain, designed to embody the spirit of the crypto community. Inspired by the “Chad” archetype, Chadette represents strong-handed holders and an expanding ecosystem driven by community engagement. The project focuses on decentralized trading, social-driven growth, and long-term community participation. With ongoing developments, Chadette aims to integrate with various platforms and expand its utility while maintaining its core identity as a fun and engaging digital asset.
