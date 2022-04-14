Chadette (CHADETTE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Chadette (CHADETTE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Chadette (CHADETTE) Information Chadette is a meme coin built on the Solana blockchain, designed to embody the spirit of the crypto community. Inspired by the "Chad" archetype, Chadette represents strong-handed holders and an expanding ecosystem driven by community engagement. The project focuses on decentralized trading, social-driven growth, and long-term community participation. With ongoing developments, Chadette aims to integrate with various platforms and expand its utility while maintaining its core identity as a fun and engaging digital asset. Official Website: https://www.chadette.xyz/

Chadette (CHADETTE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Chadette (CHADETTE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 3.60M Total Supply: $ 991.79M Circulating Supply: $ 991.79M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.60M All-Time High: $ 0.00711748 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00362601

Chadette (CHADETTE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Chadette (CHADETTE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CHADETTE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CHADETTE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

CHADETTE Price Prediction Want to know where CHADETTE might be heading? Our CHADETTE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

