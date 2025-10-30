catty (CATTY) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00009686 $ 0.00009686 $ 0.00009686 24H Low $ 0.00010237 $ 0.00010237 $ 0.00010237 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00009686$ 0.00009686 $ 0.00009686 24H High $ 0.00010237$ 0.00010237 $ 0.00010237 All Time High $ 0.00063313$ 0.00063313 $ 0.00063313 Lowest Price $ 0.00009142$ 0.00009142 $ 0.00009142 Price Change (1H) -0.00% Price Change (1D) -5.29% Price Change (7D) +0.66% Price Change (7D) +0.66%

catty (CATTY) real-time price is $0.00009694. Over the past 24 hours, CATTY traded between a low of $ 0.00009686 and a high of $ 0.00010237, showing active market volatility. CATTY's all-time high price is $ 0.00063313, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00009142.

In terms of short-term performance, CATTY has changed by -0.00% over the past hour, -5.29% over 24 hours, and +0.66% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

catty (CATTY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 96.94K$ 96.94K $ 96.94K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 96.94K$ 96.94K $ 96.94K Circulation Supply 999.95M 999.95M 999.95M Total Supply 999,945,890.278875 999,945,890.278875 999,945,890.278875

The current Market Cap of catty is $ 96.94K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CATTY is 999.95M, with a total supply of 999945890.278875. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 96.94K.