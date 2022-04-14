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Top Virtual Reality Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Virtual Reality sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Paal AI
Paal AI
PAAL
$ 0.006014
-0.20%
-2.26%
+12.77%
$ 6.01M
$ 10.78M
2
Somnium Space CUBEs
Somnium Space CUBEs
CUBE
$ 0.078623
0.00%
-0.04%
+17.96%
$ 2.99M
$ 393.16
3
CEEK
CEEK
CEEK
$ 0.00286
+0.07%
-1.31%
+6.04%
$ 2.31M
$ 19.86M
4
Neos Credits
Neos Credits
NCR
$ 0.02856396
+0.01%
-0.00%
+0.11%
$ 1.16M
$ 153.02
5
Riser
Riser
RIS
$ 0.00069592
-0.14%
-0.02%
+12.68%
$ 695.90K
$ 5.23K
6
Revomon
Revomon
REVO
$ 0.00945718
+0.26%
-0.03%
+13.12%
$ 281.52K
$ 240.57
7
holoride
holoride
RIDE
$ 0.00017485
-0.32%
-0.03%
+28.34%
$ 153.85K
$ 0.58
8
Spawn
Spawn
SPAWN
$ 6.232E-5
+0.21%
+32.25%
+70.18%
$ 62.31K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Virtual Reality tokens and why are they popular?
Virtual Reality tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 8 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $13.66M.
What is the best-performing Virtual Reality token right now?
Among Virtual Reality tokens tracked on MEXC, SPAWN has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 32.25% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Virtual Reality tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 8 Virtual Reality tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Virtual Reality tokens include PAAL, CUBE, CEEK. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Virtual Reality category?
The combined market capitalization of all Virtual Reality tokens is approximately $13.66M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Virtual Reality sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.