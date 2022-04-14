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Top Tokenized Silver Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Tokenized Silver sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Dominion Silver
Dominion Silver
SILV
$ 66.8
+0.39%
-0.01%
+1.92%
$ 6.17M
$ 554.32K
2
Matrixdock Silver
Matrixdock Silver
XAGM
$ 69.5
0.00%
0.00%
+3.90%
$ 5.08M
$ 30.67K
3
SilverTimes Token
SilverTimes Token
STT
$ 70.16
+0.34%
+0.02%
+0.52%
$ 2.30M
$ 65.23K
4
Silver rStock
Silver rStock
SLVR
$ 68.96
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 221.91K
$ 844.62
5
SILVER
SILVER
KAG
$ 49.54
+0.59%
+2.95%
-0.14%
--
$ 1.80K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Tokenized Silver tokens and why are they popular?
Tokenized Silver tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 5 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $13.77M.
What is the best-performing Tokenized Silver token right now?
Among Tokenized Silver tokens tracked on MEXC, KAG has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 2.95% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Tokenized Silver tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 5 Tokenized Silver tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Tokenized Silver tokens include SILV, XAGM, STT. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Tokenized Silver category?
The combined market capitalization of all Tokenized Silver tokens is approximately $13.77M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Tokenized Silver sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.