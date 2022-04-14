Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up

Top Tezos Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Tezos Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Tether
Tether
USDT
$ 0.999883
0.00%
0.00%
+0.05%
$ 183.21B
$ 64.97B
2
Tezos
Tezos
XTZ
$ 0.2272
+0.26%
-3.11%
+6.02%
$ 247.27M
$ 249.91K
3
Youves uUSD
Youves uUSD
UUSD
$ 0.9986
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 11.52M
$ 44.64
4
VNX Gold
VNX Gold
VNXAU
$ 149.72
+0.13%
+0.01%
+5.33%
$ 6.60M
$ 76.96K
5
VNX Swiss Franc
VNX Swiss Franc
VCHF
$ 1.25
0.00%
0.00%
+0.81%
$ 5.07M
$ 148.03K
6
VNX EURO
VNX EURO
VEUR
$ 1.043
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 2.88M
$ 0.10
7
Stacy Staked XTZ
Stacy Staked XTZ
STXTZ
$ 0.25106
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 1.86M
$ 13.94
8
USDtez
USDtez
USDTZ
$ 0.712058
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 196.32K
$ 0.65

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Tezos Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Tezos Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 8 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $183.48B.
What is the best-performing Tezos Ecosystem token right now?
Among Tezos Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, VNXAU has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.01% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Tezos Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 8 Tezos Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Tezos Ecosystem tokens include USDT, XTZ, UUSD. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Tezos Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalization of all Tezos Ecosystem tokens is approximately $183.48B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Tezos Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.