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Top Secret Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Secret Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Injective
Injective
INJ
$ 5.626
+0.80%
-5.05%
+23.47%
$ 565.44M
$ 690.08K
2
TIA
TIA
TIA
$ 0.3562
+0.20%
-7.00%
+10.46%
$ 326.48M
$ 1.65M
3
$ 0.04099
0.00%
-3.69%
+8.79%
$ 48.32M
$ 19.78K
4
Osmosis
Osmosis
OSMO
$ 0.03493
+0.06%
-4.65%
+12.99%
$ 27.10M
$ 1.72M
5
Agoric
Agoric
BLD
$ 0.00670168
-0.11%
-0.00%
-0.25%
$ 4.64M
$ 3.81K
6
Stride Staked Atom
Stride Staked Atom
STATOM
$ 2.99
+0.67%
-0.00%
+4.18%
$ 3.96M
$ 19.89K
7
JUNO
JUNO
JUNO
$ 0.02457768
-0.02%
-0.02%
+14.68%
$ 1.95M
$ 7.15K
8
Inter Stable Token
Inter Stable Token
IST
$ 0.993351
0.00%
-0.01%
+1.00%
$ 1.40M
$ 137.10
9
Shade Protocol
Shade Protocol
SHD
$ 0.064581
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 348.30K
$ 8.77K
10
Stride Staked Injective
Stride Staked Injective
STINJ
$ 8.5
+1.19%
-0.04%
+22.48%
$ 122.40K
$ 1.30K
11
Axelar Wrapped Ether
Axelar Wrapped Ether
AXLETH
$ 2,458.45
+0.47%
-0.02%
+11.72%
$ 119.49K
$ 10.38K
12
WDOT
WDOT
WDOT
$ 0.859883
-0.55%
-0.04%
+8.73%
$ 87.09K
$ 127.26
13
Jackal Protocol
Jackal Protocol
JKL
$ 0.00047085
0.00%
-0.05%
+1.35%
$ 61.98K
$ 3.55
14
Composite
Composite
CMST
$ 0.05105
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 15.46K
$ 478.23

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Secret Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Secret Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 14 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $980.05M.
What is the best-performing Secret Ecosystem token right now?
Among Secret Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, SHD has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.00% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Secret Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 14 Secret Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Secret Ecosystem tokens include INJ, TIA, WAXL. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Secret Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalization of all Secret Ecosystem tokens is approximately $980.05M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Secret Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.