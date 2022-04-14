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Top JPY Stablecoin Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the JPY Stablecoin sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
JPYSC
JPYSC
JPYSC
$ 0.00629194
+0.10%
+0.00%
-0.30%
$ 126.52M
--
2
JPY Coin
JPY Coin
JPYC
$ 0.00625662
+0.06%
-0.00%
-0.37%
$ 55.09M
$ 40.39K
3
GYEN
GYEN
GYEN
$ 0.00627271
+0.02%
+0.01%
+0.11%
$ 6.09M
$ 914.17
4
Convertible JPY Token
Convertible JPY Token
CJPY
$ 0.00515935
+0.18%
-0.00%
+1.66%
$ 1.10M
$ 2.77K
5
Mento Japanese Yen
Mento Japanese Yen
JPYM
$ 0.00625839
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 73.37K
$ 2.04
6
Dephaser JPY
Dephaser JPY
JPYT
$ 0.00612404
+0.60%
0.00%
+0.11%
$ 46.75K
$ 408.91

Frequently Asked Questions

What are JPY Stablecoin tokens and why are they popular?
JPY Stablecoin tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 6 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $188.92M.
What is the best-performing JPY Stablecoin token right now?
Among JPY Stablecoin tokens tracked on MEXC, GYEN has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.01% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many JPY Stablecoin tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 6 JPY Stablecoin tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular JPY Stablecoin tokens include JPYSC, JPYC, GYEN. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the JPY Stablecoin category?
The combined market capitalization of all JPY Stablecoin tokens is approximately $188.92M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the JPY Stablecoin sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.