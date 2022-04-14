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Top Glue Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Glue Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Stargate Bridged USDC
Stargate Bridged USDC
USDC.E
$ 0.999902
0.00%
0.00%
+0.02%
$ 35.23M
$ 5.87M
2
Stargate Bridged WETH
Stargate Bridged WETH
WETH
$ 2,453.62
+0.17%
-0.01%
+8.93%
$ 17.10M
$ 618.85K
3
Wrapped Glue
Wrapped Glue
WGLUE
$ 0.00267194
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 2.64M
$ 1.00
4
Hosico
Hosico
HOSICO
$ 0.00079284
0.00%
+0.01%
+9.52%
$ 792.74K
$ 9.67K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Glue Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Glue Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 4 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $55.77M.
What is the best-performing Glue Ecosystem token right now?
Among Glue Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, HOSICO has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.01% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Glue Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 4 Glue Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Glue Ecosystem tokens include USDC.E, WETH, WGLUE. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Glue Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalization of all Glue Ecosystem tokens is approximately $55.77M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Glue Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.