Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up

Top Breeding Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Breeding sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Axie Infinity
Axie Infinity
AXS
$ 0.9507
+0.82%
-3.75%
+4.67%
$ 165.32M
$ 69.63K
2
Fren Pet
Fren Pet
FP
$ 1.071
-1.29%
-0.12%
-11.49%
$ 7.68M
$ 19.01K
3
CryptoZoon
CryptoZoon
ZOON
$ 0.00072562
+0.02%
+0.02%
+2.79%
$ 622.37K
$ 10.11K
4
Rainbow Token
Rainbow Token
RBW
$ 0.00044087
0.00%
--
+6.55%
$ 440.76K
$ 0.58
5
Kibble
Kibble
KIBBLE
$ 0.0012399
+0.06%
+0.00%
+13.12%
$ 416.92K
$ 5.85K
6
My DeFi Pet
My DeFi Pet
DPET
$ 0.00389724
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 195.76K
$ 131.63
7
Playermon
Playermon
PYM
$ 0.00033866
0.00%
-0.03%
+2.15%
$ 178.23K
$ 66.99
8
Alpaca City
Alpaca City
ALPA
$ 0.00939618
+0.58%
-0.01%
-5.03%
$ 177.85K
$ 115.85
9
Blockchain Monster Hunt
Blockchain Monster Hunt
BCMC
$ 0.00027532
0.00%
--
+13.42%
$ 89.03K
$ 3.03
10
Honeyland
Honeyland
HXD
$ 9.171E-5
-4.81%
-5.14%
-6.03%
$ 54.92K
--
11
Super Useless Token
Super Useless Token
SUT
$ 0.00100784
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 34.39K
$ 1.98
12
egg
egg
EGG
$ 0.003456
+8.70%
-27.14%
-28.53%
--
$ 24.00M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Breeding tokens and why are they popular?
Breeding tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 12 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $175.21M.
What is the best-performing Breeding token right now?
Among Breeding tokens tracked on MEXC, ZOON has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.02% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Breeding tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 12 Breeding tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Breeding tokens include AXS, FP, ZOON. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Breeding category?
The combined market capitalization of all Breeding tokens is approximately $175.21M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Breeding sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.