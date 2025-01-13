Alpaca City Price (ALPA)
The live price of Alpaca City (ALPA) today is 0.00494265 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 53.99K USD. ALPA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Alpaca City Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 71.09 USD
- Alpaca City price change within the day is -0.78%
- It has a circulating supply of 10.92M USD
During today, the price change of Alpaca City to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Alpaca City to USD was $ -0.0014870521.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Alpaca City to USD was $ -0.0002473430.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Alpaca City to USD was $ -0.00055909246333407.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.78%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0014870521
|-30.08%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0002473430
|-5.00%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00055909246333407
|-10.16%
Discover the latest price analysis of Alpaca City: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.01%
-0.78%
-7.63%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
DeFi meets Alpaca NFTs. Alpaca City is endeavoring to create a more accessible DeFi ecosystem by combining the power of yield farming and NFT.
