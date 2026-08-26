What is the real-time price of Catcoin today?

The live price of Catcoin stands at $, moving 20.99% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for CATCOIN?

CATCOIN has traded between $ and $, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is Catcoin showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is CATCOIN currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests CATCOIN is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of Catcoin?

With a market cap of $81723, Catcoin is ranked #5694, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has CATCOIN seen recently?

The token generated $-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does Catcoin compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is $0.00198659, while the ATL is $, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence CATCOIN's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (999442987.649413 tokens), category performance within Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem,Robinhood Ecosystem, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.