CATBAT Price (CATBAT)
The live price of CATBAT (CATBAT) today is 0.00112894 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.00M USD. CATBAT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key CATBAT Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- CATBAT price change within the day is +16.67%
- It has a circulating supply of 889.26M USD
During today, the price change of CATBAT to USD was $ +0.00016134.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CATBAT to USD was $ -0.0005440620.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CATBAT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CATBAT to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00016134
|+16.67%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0005440620
|-48.19%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of CATBAT: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.58%
+16.67%
+142.30%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
We are committed to fighting scammers and rug pulls by exposing them on social media and building valuable utilities on Solana. Our mission is to create a safer and more rewarding ecosystem for our community. Our first tool, ClaimMyCatBat.com, allows users to convert rugged, useless, or dust tokens into CATBAT, turning worthless assets into something valuable. Unlike many meme projects, CATBAT provides real utility. Additionally, through the Airlock Pool (a Moonshot mechanism), the top 50 holders automatically receive Solana airdrops every 24 hours, rewarding long-term supporters of the project.
|1 CATBAT to VND
₫28.94715054
|1 CATBAT to AUD
A$0.0017837252
|1 CATBAT to GBP
￡0.0008579944
|1 CATBAT to EUR
€0.0009821778
|1 CATBAT to USD
$0.00112894
|1 CATBAT to MYR
RM0.0049899148
|1 CATBAT to TRY
₺0.0429110094
|1 CATBAT to JPY
¥0.1613593942
|1 CATBAT to RUB
₽0.0955309028
|1 CATBAT to INR
₹0.0971339976
|1 CATBAT to IDR
Rp18.8156591404
|1 CATBAT to KRW
₩1.6127698158
|1 CATBAT to PHP
₱0.0644511846
|1 CATBAT to EGP
￡E.0.0578130174
|1 CATBAT to BRL
R$0.0066494566
|1 CATBAT to CAD
C$0.0015579372
|1 CATBAT to BDT
৳0.136883975
|1 CATBAT to NGN
₦1.797667609
|1 CATBAT to UAH
₴0.0466365114
|1 CATBAT to VES
Bs0.08015474
|1 CATBAT to PKR
Rs0.3158661226
|1 CATBAT to KZT
₸0.5822169368
|1 CATBAT to THB
฿0.037763043
|1 CATBAT to TWD
NT$0.0366453924
|1 CATBAT to AED
د.إ0.0041432098
|1 CATBAT to CHF
Fr0.0009144414
|1 CATBAT to HKD
HK$0.008749285
|1 CATBAT to MAD
.د.م0.0104765632
|1 CATBAT to MXN
$0.022861035