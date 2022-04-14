CATBAT (CATBAT) Information

We are committed to fighting scammers and rug pulls by exposing them on social media and building valuable utilities on Solana. Our mission is to create a safer and more rewarding ecosystem for our community.

Our first tool, ClaimMyCatBat.com, allows users to convert rugged, useless, or dust tokens into CATBAT, turning worthless assets into something valuable.

Unlike many meme projects, CATBAT provides real utility. Additionally, through the Airlock Pool (a Moonshot mechanism), the top 50 holders automatically receive Solana airdrops every 24 hours, rewarding long-term supporters of the project.