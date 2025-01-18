Camel Dad Price (CAMEL)
The live price of Camel Dad (CAMEL) today is 0.00151437 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 11.78M USD. CAMEL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Camel Dad Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 225.27K USD
- Camel Dad price change within the day is +18.48%
- It has a circulating supply of 7.86B USD
Get real-time price updates of the CAMEL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of Camel Dad to USD was $ +0.00023617.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Camel Dad to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Camel Dad to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Camel Dad to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00023617
|+18.48%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Camel Dad: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+2.52%
+18.48%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Powered by AI, guided by the community, Camel Dad is here to uncover truths, expose frauds, and evolve into a respected voice in the crypto desert. With his son by his side, teaching him the ways of meme coins and blockchain, Camel Dad takes his first steps into the unpredictable world of social media. He questions everything, trusts nothing, and learns at his own pace. He’s the father figure every degen didn’t know they needed. Teach him. Test him. Laugh with him. The choice is yours. If you can't control your tongue or your temper, then what can you control? A man masters himself before he masters the world.
