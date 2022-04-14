Camel Dad (CAMEL) Information

Powered by AI, guided by the community, Camel Dad is here to uncover truths, expose frauds, and evolve into a respected voice in the crypto desert.

With his son by his side, teaching him the ways of meme coins and blockchain, Camel Dad takes his first steps into the unpredictable world of social media.

He questions everything, trusts nothing, and learns at his own pace.

He’s the father figure every degen didn’t know they needed.

Teach him. Test him. Laugh with him. The choice is yours. If you can't control your tongue or your temper, then what can you control? A man masters himself before he masters the world.