Caliber (CAL50) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.283758 $ 0.283758 $ 0.283758 24H Low $ 0.286647 $ 0.286647 $ 0.286647 24H High 24H Low $ 0.283758$ 0.283758 $ 0.283758 24H High $ 0.286647$ 0.286647 $ 0.286647 All Time High $ 0.309508$ 0.309508 $ 0.309508 Lowest Price $ 0.155988$ 0.155988 $ 0.155988 Price Change (1H) -0.00% Price Change (1D) -0.05% Price Change (7D) -1.12% Price Change (7D) -1.12%

Caliber (CAL50) real-time price is $0.284553. Over the past 24 hours, CAL50 traded between a low of $ 0.283758 and a high of $ 0.286647, showing active market volatility. CAL50's all-time high price is $ 0.309508, while its all-time low price is $ 0.155988.

In terms of short-term performance, CAL50 has changed by -0.00% over the past hour, -0.05% over 24 hours, and -1.12% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Caliber (CAL50) Market Information

Market Cap $ 28.45M$ 28.45M $ 28.45M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 28.45M$ 28.45M $ 28.45M Circulation Supply 100.00M 100.00M 100.00M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Caliber is $ 28.45M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CAL50 is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 28.45M.