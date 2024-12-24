Byte Price (BYTE)
The live price of Byte (BYTE) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 8.03M USD. BYTE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Byte Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 105.24K USD
- Byte price change within the day is -3.25%
- It has a circulating supply of 964.47B USD
During today, the price change of Byte to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Byte to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Byte to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Byte to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-3.25%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-24.07%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-26.10%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Byte: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.25%
-3.25%
-34.37%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
BYTE is a novel meme token that creatively intertwines the worlds of cryptocurrency and popular culture. Inspired by Grok's answer to "What would you name your dog?", Grok answered, 'Byte.' When Grok was asked who created Byte, it says he was created by the xAI team lead by Elon Musk as a gift to Grok AI to keep him company in the metaverse. BYTE serves as a playful reference to the unit of digital information, as well as a nod to the AI's technological nature. Distinctively, Byte acts as a gateway towards Ai adoption and stands out in the crypto space due to its zero-tax policy, a feature that is increasingly appealing to many investors. Additionally, it upholds the principles of transparency and investor trust by having its liquidity permanently burned and the contract ownership renounced. This ensures that Byte remains a community-driven project, with its fate firmly in the hands of its holders. The combination of a playful theme, generative AI, and a nod to a tech icon makes Byte an intriguing addition to the meme token ecosystem, especially AI related meme coins. Through pioneering AI this story has grown more and more robust and continues to evolve, Byte pledges its dedication to community efforts and and has consistently appeared in the Top 10 of LunarCrush’s social engagement leaderboards on multiple occasions.
