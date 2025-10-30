BVM (BVM) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.0089956 $ 0.0089956 $ 0.0089956 24H Low $ 0.01323468 $ 0.01323468 $ 0.01323468 24H High 24H Low $ 0.0089956$ 0.0089956 $ 0.0089956 24H High $ 0.01323468$ 0.01323468 $ 0.01323468 All Time High $ 6.94$ 6.94 $ 6.94 Lowest Price $ 0.0089956$ 0.0089956 $ 0.0089956 Price Change (1H) -0.08% Price Change (1D) +9.80% Price Change (7D) -10.09% Price Change (7D) -10.09%

BVM (BVM) real-time price is $0.01313584. Over the past 24 hours, BVM traded between a low of $ 0.0089956 and a high of $ 0.01323468, showing active market volatility. BVM's all-time high price is $ 6.94, while its all-time low price is $ 0.0089956.

In terms of short-term performance, BVM has changed by -0.08% over the past hour, +9.80% over 24 hours, and -10.09% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

BVM (BVM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 325.97K$ 325.97K $ 325.97K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.31M$ 1.31M $ 1.31M Circulation Supply 24.82M 24.82M 24.82M Total Supply 99,741,589.87 99,741,589.87 99,741,589.87

The current Market Cap of BVM is $ 325.97K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BVM is 24.82M, with a total supply of 99741589.87. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.31M.