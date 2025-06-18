Bundles Price (BNDL)
The live price of Bundles (BNDL) today is 0.00057651 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 378.88K USD. BNDL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Bundles Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Bundles price change within the day is -19.67%
- It has a circulating supply of 658.18M USD
Get real-time price updates of the BNDL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BNDL price information.
During today, the price change of Bundles to USD was $ -0.000141228486828824.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bundles to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bundles to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bundles to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000141228486828824
|-19.67%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Bundles: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.96%
-19.67%
-19.16%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Create and trade diversified bundles of crypto tokens with ease. Instead of managing multiple assets individually, group them into customizable bundles and track their overall performance as a single unit. The Bundles platform simplifies your trading experience by executing swaps into all of the underlying tokens within a bundle through a single, seamless transaction. Buy into narratives instead of individual coins.
Understanding the tokenomics of Bundles (BNDL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BNDL token's extensive tokenomics now!
