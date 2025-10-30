Bunana (BUNANA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00259441 24H High $ 0.00287834 All Time High $ 0.00595379 Lowest Price $ 0.00114749 Price Change (1H) +0.40% Price Change (1D) +7.67% Price Change (7D) +23.53%

Bunana (BUNANA) real-time price is $0.0028121. Over the past 24 hours, BUNANA traded between a low of $ 0.00259441 and a high of $ 0.00287834, showing active market volatility. BUNANA's all-time high price is $ 0.00595379, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00114749.

In terms of short-term performance, BUNANA has changed by +0.40% over the past hour, +7.67% over 24 hours, and +23.53% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Bunana (BUNANA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.81M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.81M Circulation Supply 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Bunana is $ 2.81M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BUNANA is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.81M.