Bubb Price Today

The live Bubb (BUBB) price today is $ 0, with a 1.65% change over the past 24 hours. The current BUBB to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BUBB.

Bubb currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 45,398, with a circulating supply of 1.00B BUBB. During the last 24 hours, BUBB traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.04118921, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BUBB moved +0.35% in the last hour and +11.07% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Bubb (BUBB) Market Information

Market Cap $ 45.40K$ 45.40K $ 45.40K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 45.40K$ 45.40K $ 45.40K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Bubb is $ 45.40K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BUBB is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 45.40K.