The live Breaking Bread price today is 0 USD. Track real-time BRBR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore BRBR price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Breaking Bread price today is 0 USD. Track real-time BRBR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore BRBR price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About BRBR

BRBR Price Info

BRBR Official Website

BRBR Tokenomics

BRBR Price Forecast

Breaking Bread Price (BRBR)

1 BRBR to USD Live Price:

-8.20%1D
Breaking Bread (BRBR) Live Price Chart
Breaking Bread (BRBR) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
24H Low
24H High

-1.18%

-8.13%

-31.07%

-31.07%

Breaking Bread (BRBR) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, BRBR traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. BRBR's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, BRBR has changed by -1.18% over the past hour, -8.13% over 24 hours, and -31.07% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Breaking Bread (BRBR) Market Information

The current Market Cap of Breaking Bread is $ 57.29K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BRBR is 999.95M, with a total supply of 999953274.114449. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 57.29K.

Breaking Bread (BRBR) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Breaking Bread to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Breaking Bread to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Breaking Bread to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Breaking Bread to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-8.13%
30 Days$ 0-56.67%
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is Breaking Bread (BRBR)

Breaking Bread is a pioneer in Solana meme token designed around a simple and transparent rewards system. With 0% tax on trades, every holder benefits directly from activity without hidden costs or penalties. The token automatically redistributes 100% of creator rewards from Pump.fun back to the community, ensuring fair participation for all holders. The project emphasizes consistency, trust, and community engagement, framing daily “breaking of bread” rewards as both a symbolic ritual and a practical way to sustain value for those who participate.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Breaking Bread (BRBR) Resource

Official Website

Breaking Bread Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Breaking Bread (BRBR) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Breaking Bread (BRBR) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Breaking Bread.

Check the Breaking Bread price prediction now!

BRBR to Local Currencies

Breaking Bread (BRBR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Breaking Bread (BRBR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BRBR token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Breaking Bread (BRBR)

How much is Breaking Bread (BRBR) worth today?
The live BRBR price in USD is 0 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current BRBR to USD price?
The current price of BRBR to USD is $ 0. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Breaking Bread?
The market cap for BRBR is $ 57.29K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of BRBR?
The circulating supply of BRBR is 999.95M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of BRBR?
BRBR achieved an ATH price of 0 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of BRBR?
BRBR saw an ATL price of 0 USD.
What is the trading volume of BRBR?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for BRBR is -- USD.
Will BRBR go higher this year?
BRBR might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out BRBR price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Breaking Bread (BRBR) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Disclaimer

