Bonkers Meme Token (BNKRS) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.00153231$ 0.00153231 $ 0.00153231 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -0.00% Price Change (1D) +18.21% Price Change (7D) +29.13% Price Change (7D) +29.13%

Bonkers Meme Token (BNKRS) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, BNKRS traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. BNKRS's all-time high price is $ 0.00153231, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, BNKRS has changed by -0.00% over the past hour, +18.21% over 24 hours, and +29.13% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Bonkers Meme Token (BNKRS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 67.28K$ 67.28K $ 67.28K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 67.28K$ 67.28K $ 67.28K Circulation Supply 566.33M 566.33M 566.33M Total Supply 566,325,329.657995 566,325,329.657995 566,325,329.657995

The current Market Cap of Bonkers Meme Token is $ 67.28K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BNKRS is 566.33M, with a total supply of 566325329.657995. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 67.28K.