BlockMind (BMIND) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -1.44% Price Change (1D) -4.23% Price Change (7D) +4.27% Price Change (7D) +4.27%

BlockMind (BMIND) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, BMIND traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. BMIND's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, BMIND has changed by -1.44% over the past hour, -4.23% over 24 hours, and +4.27% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

BlockMind (BMIND) Market Information

Market Cap $ 497.47K$ 497.47K $ 497.47K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 497.47K$ 497.47K $ 497.47K Circulation Supply 100.00B 100.00B 100.00B Total Supply 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of BlockMind is $ 497.47K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BMIND is 100.00B, with a total supply of 100000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 497.47K.