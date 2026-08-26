What is Blink Galaxy about?

Outer Ring MMO is a science fiction 3rd person sandbox action MMORPG set in an open-world universe based on the Outer Ring Saga. In this universe, 5 species divided into 4 different factions compete for control of planets and resources. Players can hunt for legendary weapons, engage in massive PvP battles, explore dangerous dungeons to fight bosses, and collect epic loot and resources to upgrade their weapons and ships.

What makes Blink Galaxy unique?

All assets in the game are either generated from the player's work or created by them. This includes swords, firearms, armor, vehicles, ships, lands, buildings, and items within buildings, all of which can be converted into NFTs. Additionally, the resources needed to craft these items—such as iron, copper, gas, and wood—function as Fungible Tokens. This allows players to become the true owners of these digital items and generate value from their time invested by selling them.

How much is Blink Galaxy worth right now?

Blink Galaxy is currently trading at $, with a price movement of -0.05% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is GQ going up or down today?

GQ has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Gaming (GameFi),NFT,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Metaverse,Kommunitas Launchpad,Racing Games,MMO ecosystem.

How popular is Blink Galaxy today?

The token has recorded $-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling GQ.

What makes Blink Galaxy different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Gaming (GameFi),NFT,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Metaverse,Kommunitas Launchpad,Racing Games,MMO category and built on the -- network, GQ offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much GQ exists in the market?

There are 8410426560.097702 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is Blink Galaxy's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is $0.090516, while its lowest point (ATL) is $, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.