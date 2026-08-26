Blink Galaxy Price (GQ)
The live Blink Galaxy (GQ) price today is $ 0, with a 0.06% change over the past 24 hours. The current GQ to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per GQ.
Blink Galaxy currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 40,773, with a circulating supply of 8.41B GQ. During the last 24 hours, GQ traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.090516, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, GQ moved -- in the last hour and +0.11% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Blink Galaxy is $ 40.77K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GQ is 8.41B, with a total supply of 8507591291.874492. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 41.24K.
--
-0.05%
+0.11%
+0.11%
In 2040, the price of Blink Galaxy could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Outer Ring MMO is a science fiction 3rd person sandbox action MMORPG. An open-world universe based on the Outer Ring Saga. In this novel, 5 species, divided into 4 different factions, fight for the control of planets and resources. Inside the game, players will hunt for legendary weapons, participate in huge PvP battles, venture into dangerous dungeons to fight against bosses, and collect epic loot and resources to upgrade their weapons and ships.
All assets in the game are either generated from the player´s work or created by them. All swords, fire guns, armor, vehicles, ships, lands, buildings, and things inside buildings can be converted into NFTs, and all the resources needed to craft these: iron, copper, gas, wood, etc., also work as Fungible Tokens. As a result, players become the real owners of these digital items and can generate value for their time invested by selling them.
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What is Blink Galaxy about?
Outer Ring MMO is a science fiction 3rd person sandbox action MMORPG set in an open-world universe based on the Outer Ring Saga. In this universe, 5 species divided into 4 different factions compete for control of planets and resources. Players can hunt for legendary weapons, engage in massive PvP battles, explore dangerous dungeons to fight bosses, and collect epic loot and resources to upgrade their weapons and ships.
What makes Blink Galaxy unique?
All assets in the game are either generated from the player's work or created by them. This includes swords, firearms, armor, vehicles, ships, lands, buildings, and items within buildings, all of which can be converted into NFTs. Additionally, the resources needed to craft these items—such as iron, copper, gas, and wood—function as Fungible Tokens. This allows players to become the true owners of these digital items and generate value from their time invested by selling them.
How much is Blink Galaxy worth right now?
Blink Galaxy is currently trading at $, with a price movement of -0.05% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.
Is GQ going up or down today?
GQ has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Gaming (GameFi),NFT,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Metaverse,Kommunitas Launchpad,Racing Games,MMO ecosystem.
How popular is Blink Galaxy today?
The token has recorded $-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling GQ.
What makes Blink Galaxy different from other crypto assets?
As part of the Gaming (GameFi),NFT,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Metaverse,Kommunitas Launchpad,Racing Games,MMO category and built on the -- network, GQ offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.
How much GQ exists in the market?
There are 8410426560.097702 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.
What is Blink Galaxy's all-time high and low price?
The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is $0.090516, while its lowest point (ATL) is $, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.
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