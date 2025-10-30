The live Bitecoin price today is 0.00022373 USD. Track real-time BITE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore BITE price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Bitecoin price today is 0.00022373 USD. Track real-time BITE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore BITE price trend easily at MEXC now.

Bitecoin Price (BITE)

Unlisted

1 BITE to USD Live Price:

$0.00022373
$0.00022373$0.00022373
0.00%1D
Bitecoin (BITE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 08:26:22 (UTC+8)

Bitecoin (BITE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.051432
$ 0.051432$ 0.051432

$ 0.00021189
$ 0.00021189$ 0.00021189

--

--

-0.90%

-0.90%

Bitecoin (BITE) real-time price is $0.00022373. Over the past 24 hours, BITE traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. BITE's all-time high price is $ 0.051432, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00021189.

In terms of short-term performance, BITE has changed by -- over the past hour, -- over 24 hours, and -0.90% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Bitecoin (BITE) Market Information

$ 94.12K
$ 94.12K$ 94.12K

--
----

$ 94.12K
$ 94.12K$ 94.12K

420.69M
420.69M 420.69M

420,690,000.0
420,690,000.0 420,690,000.0

The current Market Cap of Bitecoin is $ 94.12K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BITE is 420.69M, with a total supply of 420690000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 94.12K.

Bitecoin (BITE) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Bitecoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bitecoin to USD was $ -0.0000108346.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bitecoin to USD was $ -0.0000380920.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bitecoin to USD was $ -0.00004145063576698415.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0--
30 Days$ -0.0000108346-4.84%
60 Days$ -0.0000380920-17.02%
90 Days$ -0.00004145063576698415-15.63%

What is Bitecoin (BITE)

Bitecoin is your shortcut to bitcoin with that etf polish. Real BTC exposure, none of the cold wallet drama. Real market moves, but tighter, smarter, faster.This ain’t some random alt. it’s BTC dna with etf armor. Bitecoin moves with BTC, but smoother, cleaner, no stress. it’s giving secure gains with main character energy. And today? it’s proving that bite-sized might be better than the whole bag. Don’t just watch the charts. be the move.Mint the moment. hold the future.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Bitecoin (BITE) Resource

Official Website

Bitecoin Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Bitecoin (BITE) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Bitecoin (BITE) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Bitecoin.

Check the Bitecoin price prediction now!

BITE to Local Currencies

Bitecoin (BITE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Bitecoin (BITE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BITE token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Bitecoin (BITE)

How much is Bitecoin (BITE) worth today?
The live BITE price in USD is 0.00022373 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current BITE to USD price?
The current price of BITE to USD is $ 0.00022373. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Bitecoin?
The market cap for BITE is $ 94.12K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of BITE?
The circulating supply of BITE is 420.69M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of BITE?
BITE achieved an ATH price of 0.051432 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of BITE?
BITE saw an ATL price of 0.00021189 USD.
What is the trading volume of BITE?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for BITE is -- USD.
Will BITE go higher this year?
BITE might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out BITE price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
