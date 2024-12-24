BIM Price (BIM)
The live price of BIM (BIM) today is 1.14 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 36.27M USD. BIM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BIM Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 83.43K USD
- BIM price change within the day is -0.13%
- It has a circulating supply of 31.79M USD
During today, the price change of BIM to USD was $ -0.001596772664351.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BIM to USD was $ +0.0012284640.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BIM to USD was $ +0.0045490560.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BIM to USD was $ -0.0031323943949292.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.001596772664351
|-0.13%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0012284640
|+0.11%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0045490560
|+0.40%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0031323943949292
|-0.27%
Discover the latest price analysis of BIM: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.11%
-0.13%
+0.12%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The BIM Token is the governance token for the team and its objectives. It is the central asset that links all BIM project stakeholders, in order to perpetuate the virtuous cycle of value creation around which BIM was invented. The token's usefulness is twofold: on the one hand, token holders have the right to vote on important governance decisions. Secondly, a portion of all revenues generated by the BIM Exchange protocol goes towards our incentive programs for token holders. Incentives are paid on a regular basis.
