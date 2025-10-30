Biden Coin (BIDEN) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) -- Price Change (7D) +3.65% Price Change (7D) +3.65%

Biden Coin (BIDEN) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, BIDEN traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. BIDEN's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, BIDEN has changed by -- over the past hour, -- over 24 hours, and +3.65% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Biden Coin (BIDEN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 322.12K$ 322.12K $ 322.12K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 322.12K$ 322.12K $ 322.12K Circulation Supply 100.00B 100.00B 100.00B Total Supply 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Biden Coin is $ 322.12K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BIDEN is 100.00B, with a total supply of 100000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 322.12K.