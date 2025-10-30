bichi (BICHI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00000798 $ 0.00000798 $ 0.00000798 24H Low $ 0.00000846 $ 0.00000846 $ 0.00000846 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00000798$ 0.00000798 $ 0.00000798 24H High $ 0.00000846$ 0.00000846 $ 0.00000846 All Time High $ 0.00045323$ 0.00045323 $ 0.00045323 Lowest Price $ 0.0000074$ 0.0000074 $ 0.0000074 Price Change (1H) +0.58% Price Change (1D) -0.48% Price Change (7D) +8.24% Price Change (7D) +8.24%

bichi (BICHI) real-time price is $0.00000815. Over the past 24 hours, BICHI traded between a low of $ 0.00000798 and a high of $ 0.00000846, showing active market volatility. BICHI's all-time high price is $ 0.00045323, while its all-time low price is $ 0.0000074.

In terms of short-term performance, BICHI has changed by +0.58% over the past hour, -0.48% over 24 hours, and +8.24% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

bichi (BICHI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 8.02K$ 8.02K $ 8.02K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 8.02K$ 8.02K $ 8.02K Circulation Supply 984.72M 984.72M 984.72M Total Supply 984,720,463.77355 984,720,463.77355 984,720,463.77355

The current Market Cap of bichi is $ 8.02K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BICHI is 984.72M, with a total supply of 984720463.77355. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 8.02K.