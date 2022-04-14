Bearded Dragon (BEARDY) Tokenomics
Bearded Dragon (BEARDY) Information
Beardy is a resilient and community-oriented cryptocurrency project. It highlights the project's vast distributed liquidity pools provided by its holders. Beardy is on a quest to conquer the crypto realm with the importance of community spirit being it's core driver. Community owned and operated!
Bearded Dragon (BEARDY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Bearded Dragon (BEARDY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Bearded Dragon (BEARDY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Bearded Dragon (BEARDY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BEARDY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BEARDY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand BEARDY's tokenomics, explore BEARDY token's live price!
BEARDY Price Prediction
Want to know where BEARDY might be heading? Our BEARDY price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.