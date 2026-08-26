BatCat Price Today

The live BatCat (BATCAT) price today is $ 0, with a 9.45% change over the past 24 hours. The current BATCAT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BATCAT.

BatCat currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 67,358, with a circulating supply of 999.98M BATCAT. During the last 24 hours, BATCAT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BATCAT moved +0.67% in the last hour and +50.21% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

BatCat (BATCAT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 67.36K$ 67.36K $ 67.36K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 67.36K$ 67.36K $ 67.36K Circulation Supply 999.98M 999.98M 999.98M Total Supply 999,976,975.012332 999,976,975.012332 999,976,975.012332

The current Market Cap of BatCat is $ 67.36K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BATCAT is 999.98M, with a total supply of 999976975.012332. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 67.36K.