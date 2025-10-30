basilica (SN39) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 3.82 24H High $ 4.11 All Time High $ 15.73 Lowest Price $ 0.517387 Price Change (1H) +0.35% Price Change (1D) +3.56% Price Change (7D) +17.51%

basilica (SN39) real-time price is $4.07. Over the past 24 hours, SN39 traded between a low of $ 3.82 and a high of $ 4.11, showing active market volatility. SN39's all-time high price is $ 15.73, while its all-time low price is $ 0.517387.

In terms of short-term performance, SN39 has changed by +0.35% over the past hour, +3.56% over 24 hours, and +17.51% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

basilica (SN39) Market Information

Market Cap $ 10.56M Volume (24H) ---- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 10.56M Circulation Supply 2.60M Total Supply 2,597,170.404214398

The current Market Cap of basilica is $ 10.56M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SN39 is 2.60M, with a total supply of 2597170.404214398. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 10.56M.