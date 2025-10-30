BaseShake (BASESHAKE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00111979, 24H High $ 0.00146174, All Time High $ 0.00373689, Lowest Price $ 0, Price Change (1H) -1.91%, Price Change (1D) -16.61%, Price Change (7D) -3.35%

BaseShake (BASESHAKE) real-time price is $0.0011413. Over the past 24 hours, BASESHAKE traded between a low of $ 0.00111979 and a high of $ 0.00146174, showing active market volatility. BASESHAKE's all-time high price is $ 0.00373689, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, BASESHAKE has changed by -1.91% over the past hour, -16.61% over 24 hours, and -3.35% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

BaseShake (BASESHAKE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.14M, Volume (24H) --, Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.14M, Circulation Supply 1.00B, Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of BaseShake is $ 1.14M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BASESHAKE is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.14M.