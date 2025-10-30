BASEDD House (BASEDD) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00113084 $ 0.00113084 $ 0.00113084 24H Low $ 0.00141136 $ 0.00141136 $ 0.00141136 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00113084$ 0.00113084 $ 0.00113084 24H High $ 0.00141136$ 0.00141136 $ 0.00141136 All Time High $ 0.00924382$ 0.00924382 $ 0.00924382 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) +6.47% Price Change (1D) -0.95% Price Change (7D) +23.44% Price Change (7D) +23.44%

BASEDD House (BASEDD) real-time price is $0.00123038. Over the past 24 hours, BASEDD traded between a low of $ 0.00113084 and a high of $ 0.00141136, showing active market volatility. BASEDD's all-time high price is $ 0.00924382, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, BASEDD has changed by +6.47% over the past hour, -0.95% over 24 hours, and +23.44% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

BASEDD House (BASEDD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.23M$ 1.23M $ 1.23M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.23M$ 1.23M $ 1.23M Circulation Supply 999.88M 999.88M 999.88M Total Supply 999,878,910.308471 999,878,910.308471 999,878,910.308471

The current Market Cap of BASEDD House is $ 1.23M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BASEDD is 999.88M, with a total supply of 999878910.308471. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.23M.