Base Index (BINDEX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -0.19% Price Change (1D) -2.45% Price Change (7D) -10.39% Price Change (7D) -10.39%

Base Index (BINDEX) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, BINDEX traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. BINDEX's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, BINDEX has changed by -0.19% over the past hour, -2.45% over 24 hours, and -10.39% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Base Index (BINDEX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 156.23K$ 156.23K $ 156.23K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 156.23K$ 156.23K $ 156.23K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Base Index is $ 156.23K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BINDEX is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 156.23K.