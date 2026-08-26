Ballies Price Today

The live Ballies (BALL) price today is $ 0.01987953, with a 1.60% change over the past 24 hours. The current BALL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01987953 per BALL.

Ballies currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 710,018, with a circulating supply of 35.72M BALL. During the last 24 hours, BALL traded between $ 0.01969985 (low) and $ 0.02089104 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.101967, while the all-time low was $ 0.0047417.

In short-term performance, BALL moved -1.10% in the last hour and +15.55% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 77.16.

Ballies (BALL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 710.02K$ 710.02K $ 710.02K Volume (24H) $ 77.16$ 77.16 $ 77.16 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.38M$ 3.38M $ 3.38M Circulation Supply 35.72M 35.72M 35.72M Total Supply 170,000,000.0 170,000,000.0 170,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Ballies is $ 710.02K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 77.16. The circulating supply of BALL is 35.72M, with a total supply of 170000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.38M.