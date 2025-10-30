Baby BFT (BBFT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00104693 24H High $ 0.00115481 All Time High $ 0.00794105 Lowest Price $ 0 Price Change (1H) -0.08% Price Change (1D) +8.94% Price Change (7D) -13.07%

Baby BFT (BBFT) real-time price is $0.00115137. Over the past 24 hours, BBFT traded between a low of $ 0.00104693 and a high of $ 0.00115481, showing active market volatility. BBFT's all-time high price is $ 0.00794105, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, BBFT has changed by -0.08% over the past hour, +8.94% over 24 hours, and -13.07% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Baby BFT (BBFT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 4.61M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 11.52M Circulation Supply 4.00B Total Supply 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Baby BFT is $ 4.61M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BBFT is 4.00B, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 11.52M.