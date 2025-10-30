Awoke (AWOKE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.02478232 $ 0.02478232 $ 0.02478232 24H Low $ 0.02636144 $ 0.02636144 $ 0.02636144 24H High 24H Low $ 0.02478232$ 0.02478232 $ 0.02478232 24H High $ 0.02636144$ 0.02636144 $ 0.02636144 All Time High $ 6.33$ 6.33 $ 6.33 Lowest Price $ 0.01917443$ 0.01917443 $ 0.01917443 Price Change (1H) -1.41% Price Change (1D) -5.11% Price Change (7D) +11.23% Price Change (7D) +11.23%

Awoke (AWOKE) real-time price is $0.02481481. Over the past 24 hours, AWOKE traded between a low of $ 0.02478232 and a high of $ 0.02636144, showing active market volatility. AWOKE's all-time high price is $ 6.33, while its all-time low price is $ 0.01917443.

In terms of short-term performance, AWOKE has changed by -1.41% over the past hour, -5.11% over 24 hours, and +11.23% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Awoke (AWOKE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 24.88K$ 24.88K $ 24.88K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 24.88K$ 24.88K $ 24.88K Circulation Supply 1000.00K 1000.00K 1000.00K Total Supply 999,997.35332 999,997.35332 999,997.35332

The current Market Cap of Awoke is $ 24.88K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of AWOKE is 1000.00K, with a total supply of 999997.35332. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 24.88K.