Away From Keyboard Price (AFK)
The live price of Away From Keyboard (AFK) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 81.04K USD. AFK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Away From Keyboard Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Away From Keyboard price change within the day is -9.54%
- It has a circulating supply of 774.83M USD
Get real-time price updates of the AFK to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AFK price information.
During today, the price change of Away From Keyboard to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Away From Keyboard to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Away From Keyboard to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Away From Keyboard to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-9.54%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Away From Keyboard: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.44%
-9.54%
-29.38%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Away From Keyboard ($AFK) is a deflationary token on Solana deployed securely via moneyglitch. Every buy/sell/transfer has a 5% tax - 100% of tax is burned from supply permanently. Away From Keyboard ($AFK), a pure tax burn token, offers key advantages over non-deflationary tokens: 1) No reward-based sell pressure, 2) Scarcity increases as supply shrinks, 3) Incentivizes long-term holding, & 4) Your % share of supply grows just by holding. $AFK offers strong deflationary tokenomics backed by a unique brand.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 AFK to VND
₫--
|1 AFK to AUD
A$--
|1 AFK to GBP
￡--
|1 AFK to EUR
€--
|1 AFK to USD
$--
|1 AFK to MYR
RM--
|1 AFK to TRY
₺--
|1 AFK to JPY
¥--
|1 AFK to RUB
₽--
|1 AFK to INR
₹--
|1 AFK to IDR
Rp--
|1 AFK to KRW
₩--
|1 AFK to PHP
₱--
|1 AFK to EGP
￡E.--
|1 AFK to BRL
R$--
|1 AFK to CAD
C$--
|1 AFK to BDT
৳--
|1 AFK to NGN
₦--
|1 AFK to UAH
₴--
|1 AFK to VES
Bs--
|1 AFK to PKR
Rs--
|1 AFK to KZT
₸--
|1 AFK to THB
฿--
|1 AFK to TWD
NT$--
|1 AFK to AED
د.إ--
|1 AFK to CHF
Fr--
|1 AFK to HKD
HK$--
|1 AFK to MAD
.د.م--
|1 AFK to MXN
$--