Awakeborn Token (AWK) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -1.33% Price Change (1D) +0.62% Price Change (7D) +2.76% Price Change (7D) +2.76%

Awakeborn Token (AWK) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, AWK traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. AWK's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, AWK has changed by -1.33% over the past hour, +0.62% over 24 hours, and +2.76% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Awakeborn Token (AWK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 245.89K$ 245.89K $ 245.89K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 810.42K$ 810.42K $ 810.42K Circulation Supply 30.34B 30.34B 30.34B Total Supply 99,999,973,237.3 99,999,973,237.3 99,999,973,237.3

The current Market Cap of Awakeborn Token is $ 245.89K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of AWK is 30.34B, with a total supply of 99999973237.3. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 810.42K.