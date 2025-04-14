autism Price (AUTISM)
The live price of autism (AUTISM) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 303.40K USD. AUTISM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key autism Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- autism price change within the day is +3.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 948.99M USD
Get real-time price updates of the AUTISM to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AUTISM price information.
During today, the price change of autism to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of autism to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of autism to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of autism to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+3.00%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-37.38%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-60.27%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of autism: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.55%
+3.00%
+21.39%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Haha, how can autism be used as an insult? Only ignorant people would use autism as an insult. (And there's nothing I hate more than ignorance) Autism is a gift in my case, I have an IQ of over 150 which makes me technically a genius thanks to my autism. I've been going through school all my life being bored out of my fucking brains getting at least 95% on all my tests (and all the incorrect answers were silly mistakes ) because I'm just too fucking smart for school I can't wait for everyone else to learn someting I already knew within the first day or too of being taught it. Every year I scored the best of my year on these stupid multiple choice tests we do and the headmaster came to my class to tell me that, which obviously resulted in being called a 'nerd' which is true but I shouldn't be ridiculed for it.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 AUTISM to VND
₫--
|1 AUTISM to AUD
A$--
|1 AUTISM to GBP
￡--
|1 AUTISM to EUR
€--
|1 AUTISM to USD
$--
|1 AUTISM to MYR
RM--
|1 AUTISM to TRY
₺--
|1 AUTISM to JPY
¥--
|1 AUTISM to RUB
₽--
|1 AUTISM to INR
₹--
|1 AUTISM to IDR
Rp--
|1 AUTISM to KRW
₩--
|1 AUTISM to PHP
₱--
|1 AUTISM to EGP
￡E.--
|1 AUTISM to BRL
R$--
|1 AUTISM to CAD
C$--
|1 AUTISM to BDT
৳--
|1 AUTISM to NGN
₦--
|1 AUTISM to UAH
₴--
|1 AUTISM to VES
Bs--
|1 AUTISM to PKR
Rs--
|1 AUTISM to KZT
₸--
|1 AUTISM to THB
฿--
|1 AUTISM to TWD
NT$--
|1 AUTISM to AED
د.إ--
|1 AUTISM to CHF
Fr--
|1 AUTISM to HKD
HK$--
|1 AUTISM to MAD
.د.م--
|1 AUTISM to MXN
$--