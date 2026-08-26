AtlasOra Price (AORA)
The live AtlasOra (AORA) price today is $ 0.00344748, with a 23.25% change over the past 24 hours. The current AORA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00344748 per AORA.
AtlasOra currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 169,383, with a circulating supply of 49.13M AORA. During the last 24 hours, AORA traded between $ 0.00327637 (low) and $ 0.00452867 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.189989, while the all-time low was $ 0.00230211.
In short-term performance, AORA moved -1.45% in the last hour and +7.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.40K.
The current Market Cap of AtlasOra is $ 169.38K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.40K. The circulating supply of AORA is 49.13M, with a total supply of 200000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 689.49K.
-1.45%
-23.24%
+7.00%
+7.00%
In 2040, the price of AtlasOra could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
AO Protocol positions itself as the settlement and financial coordination layer for commerce where payment precedes delivery. It focuses on a specific and under-addressed category: booking float — the working capital held between customer payment and supplier fulfilment.
While prior onchain primitives have tokenised government debt (e.g. T-bills) and private credit, AO Protocol targets escrowed transactional capital that has historically remained offchain. This segment spans trillions of dollars globally across industries such as travel, rentals, marketplaces, and trade finance.
The emergence of this category is driven by recent infrastructure maturity: scalable stablecoin settlement, consumer-accessible L2 environments such as Base, and evolving regulatory clarity in key jurisdictions (e.g. MiCA treatment of fiat-backed stablecoins). These conditions enable new financial architectures that were previously impractical to deploy.
Protocol Design AO Protocol operates as a contract-layer system with four core functions, accessible through a unified integration point:
Settlement: Each transaction is processed through individually scoped smart contract wallets with isolated state. Funds are not pooled; each booking settles independently onchain. This architecture is designed to reduce counterparty risk and simplify operational segregation of funds.
Yield: Stablecoin balances held during the booking lifecycle can be deployed into onchain lending markets (e.g. Aave) to generate yield. This introduces an additional economic layer to escrowed funds, which is typically inaccessible in traditional pooled marketplace models.
Supplier Advance: Suppliers may access liquidity against confirmed future receivables. Advances are programmatically structured and collateralised by booking flows rather than traditional credit underwriting, enabling alternative financing pathways.
Dispute Resolution: Disputes are handled through the Independent Juror Program (IJP), where participants stake $AORA to be eligible for selection. Juror participation is incentivised through a Proof of Attention framework designed to reward engagement quality rather than decision outcomes.
Flagship Deployment: AtlasOra AtlasOra serves as the initial implementation of AO Protocol, focused on the short-term rental (STR) market. This sector was selected due to its clear escrow dynamics, where funds are typically held for extended periods between booking and stay completion.
The platform launches on Base, targeting Spain as its initial market. STR represents a large and well-defined entry point, with significant booking float and established user behaviour.
Pre-launch indicators include:
400+ hosts onboarded
2,000+ user signups
Property management system integrations (e.g. Calry)
Completed smart contract audit (Hacken)
Operational metrics are intended to be publicly available to support transparency from launch.
Market Expansion The protocol design is applicable to multiple verticals where delayed settlement creates embedded working capital. Target sectors include:
Vacation rentals
Long-term property rentals
Freelance marketplaces
Trade finance
E-commerce and marketplace settlement
These segments collectively represent a large addressable market, with expansion planned through third-party integrations and licensing.
Structure AO Protocol operates through a multi-entity structure separating protocol governance, intellectual property, and commercial operations:
AtlasOra Foundation: Holds protocol IP, token contracts, and governance responsibilities
MasaOra Ltd (UK): Operates the primary marketplace
MasaOra OÜ (Estonia): Supports operational functions
Intercompany relationships are governed through formal agreements, with transfer pricing and regulatory positioning subject to ongoing legal review.
Token Utility $AORA is designed as a utility token within the protocol ecosystem, with a fixed supply of 200 million. Its primary functions include:
Participation in dispute resolution (staking)
Access and fee optimisation mechanisms
Collateral for reputation and trust systems
Integration into future protocol-level settlement and licensing flows
Token mechanics include both lock-up and burn-based participation features, depending on use case.
Governance The protocol implements a multi-layer governance structure:
Foundation oversight for legal and fiduciary responsibilities
Council-based decision-making for treasury and strategic actions
Tokenholder participation in parameter governance via DAO mechanisms
Decentralised governance is introduced progressively post-launch.
Team The project is led by a fully disclosed team with experience across fintech, travel, and blockchain infrastructure. Backgrounds include prior roles in large-scale marketplaces, DeFi protocol development, and financial operations.
Advisors contribute expertise in protocol architecture, legal structuring, and market analysis.
Current Status As of Q1 2026, AO Protocol is in pre-launch phase. Smart contract auditing has been completed, with token deployment and marketplace launch scheduled in conjunction with Base ecosystem infrastructure.
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What is the current price of AtlasOra?
AtlasOra is priced at $0.00344748, shifting -23.24% today.
How fast is the AORA community growing?
There are currently -- holders, and increases in this number often indicate rising adoption, expanding communities, and broader network engagement.
How does demand affect AtlasOra's price?
Demand is influenced by use cases, market conditions, investor sentiment, and its role in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Payment Solutions sector. Higher demand can accelerate price movement during periods of high trading volume.
What is AORA's trading volume today?
It generated $-- in trading volume, showing active participation and healthy market liquidity.
How does AORA compare to its historical performance?
Its ATH is $0.189989 and ATL is $0.00230211, offering context on past performance cycles.
How many tokens are circulating?
There are 49132577.05402744 tokens in circulation, influencing availability, market cap, and long-term valuation.
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