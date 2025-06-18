What is ASYNCHRONUS by Virtuals (ASYNC)

Asynchronus is the infrastructure layer powering the agentic economy, a decentralized, AI-native future where autonomous agents drive real-time, on-chain execution. Within the Asynchronus ecosystem: Shell acts as the intelligent conversational interface, orchestrating asynchronous sub-agents and leveraging MCP (Multi-Core Processing) technology the same architecture found in advanced autonomous robotics. Graph is our modular, LangChain-based framework for building scalable AI agents, designed to be interoperable, composable, and optimized for multi-agent collaboration. Asynchronus is supported by industry leaders including NVIDIA Inception Program, Google for Startups, and Arbitrum, with strategic support from partners such as Compass Labs, Allora, Router Protocol, and Alchemy, enabling a robust foundation for the next generation of intelligent on-chain infrastructure.

ASYNCHRONUS by Virtuals (ASYNC) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

ASYNCHRONUS by Virtuals (ASYNC) Tokenomics

